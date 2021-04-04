Subscribe Today
Banking

Ulster Bank chief to keep watchdog board role despite tracker scandal

Jane Howard to continue in role with the Irish Banking Culture Board despite Ulster Bank being fined €37.7m for its role in tracker mortgage scandal

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
4th April, 2021
Ulster Bank chief to keep watchdog board role despite tracker scandal
Jane Howard, the Ulster Bank chief executive, is to continue on the board of a banking culture watchdog

Jane Howard, the Ulster Bank chief executive, is to continue on the board of the banking culture watchdog, despite a finding by the financial regulator that “serious failings in the treatment of its tracker customers” continued for more than 18 months under her watch.

The Central Bank of Ireland last month fined Ulster Bank €37.77 million for its role in the tracker mortgage scandal which affected 5,490 of the lender‘s mortgage accounts.

As...

