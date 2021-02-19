Subscribe Today
Ulster Bank begins exit from Irish banking market after 160 years

AIB and Permanent TSB in talks to acquire some Ulster loan portfolios

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
19th February, 2021
Ulster Bank begins exit from Irish banking market after 160 years
NatWest said in a statement it’s exit would be over a number of years, yet it has already begun the process of breaking up Ulster Bank. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The carve up of Ulster Bank has begun with AIB and Permanent TSB lining up the purchase of parts of its loan book, as NatWest signalled its withdrawal from the banking market in the Republic of Ireland.

NatWest said that following a strategic review of Ulster Bank in the last number of months it believed the bank would not be in a position to achieve an acceptable level of sustainable returns.

While NatWest said in...

