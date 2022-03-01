Ukraine crisis: Irish Central Bank tells staff Russian cyber attack risk is ‘heightened’
Regulator urges staff to be ‘conscious and focused when browsing the internet’ in internal message
The Central Bank has warned staff that the risk of cyberattacks is “heightened” as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.
In an internal message, the regulator yesterday told workers there was a risk that Russia could launch a cyber attack on European institutions in response to sanctions issued by the West over recent days.
The bank also said there was a “very real threat” that criminal gangs and fraudsters could take advantage...
