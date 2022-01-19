Taxpayer no longer the largest shareholder in Bank of Ireland

The Irish taxpayer is no longer the largest shareholder in Bank of Ireland after the state cut its crisis-era position in the lender further over recent days.

In a stock market update released this afternoon, Bank of Ireland confirmed that the Irish state’s shareholding had fallen from 7.97 per cent to 6.93 per cent .

The reduction, as part of an unwinding of the state’s position in Bank of Ireland announced last year, means Irish taxpayers...