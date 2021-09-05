State may sell off more AIB shares ‘subject to market conditions’
Officials advised the Minister for Finance that a successful sale of Bank of Ireland shares could facilitate cutting taxpayers’ investment in AIB
The government’s sell-off of Bank of Ireland shares could pave the way for a further reduction in the state’s position in AIB, documents seen by the Business Post show.
The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, announced a trading plan in June to cut the state’s 13.9 per cent stake in Bank of Ireland (BoI), but insisted he had no immediate plans to do likewise with taxpayers’ investments in either...
