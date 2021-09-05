Subscribe Today
State may sell off more AIB shares ‘subject to market conditions’

Officials advised the Minister for Finance that a successful sale of Bank of Ireland shares could facilitate cutting taxpayers’ investment in AIB

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
5th September, 2021
Finance officals: “Success here enables us to consider further AIB sales subject to market conditions”. Picture: Aidan Crawley

The government’s sell-off of Bank of Ireland shares could pave the way for a further reduction in the state’s position in AIB, documents seen by the Business Post show.

The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, announced a trading plan in June to cut the state’s 13.9 per cent stake in Bank of Ireland (BoI), but insisted he had no immediate plans to do likewise with taxpayers’ investments in either...

