Banking

Solicitors and estate agents join up to fight negative interest rates

AIB and Bank of Ireland plan to introduce penalties on client accounts holding more than €2.5 million

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
7th February, 2021
“There’s no point in us fighting different battles. We’ll all fight one battle,” Pat Davitt, chief executive of Ipav

Estate agents and auctioneers have offered to join forces with lawyers in a campaign against negative interest rates being applied to client accounts by AIB and Bank of Ireland.

The Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (Ipav) has written to the Law Society to indicate its willingness to join the latter in its opposition to the move.

“There’s no point in us fighting different battles. We’ll all fight one battle,” Pat Davitt, chief executive of...

