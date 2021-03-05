Seven key takeaways from AIB’s 2020 accounts as it posts €741m loss
The bank reported significant losses in 2020 as the pandemic pummelled business
Despite a bruising 2020, with losses after tax of €741 million, AIB has said it expects a return to profitability this year.
The bank’s year-end financial statements, filed today, show it shouldered a €1.4 billion expected credit loss charge over the last 12 months – largely due to problem loans from customers hit hard by the pandemic.
Here’s what we learned from the AIB accounts:
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Permanent TSB commits to ‘rebuilding trust’ after posting pre-tax losses of €166m
The bank’s lending fell by 15 per cent last year as the pandemic took a bite from its business
Ian Guider: Ulster Bank carve-up may involve large state cheque
To create competition in the sector, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe could be faced with providing millions of euro to allow Permanent TSB to take over the exiting bank’s assets
Aidan Regan: We need to break down banking borders to attract the competition here
If the Balkanised nature of national banking is removed with the creation of an integrated European system, competitive banks will be incentivised to enter the Irish market
The bank that liked to say yes too much
From abetting Sean Dunne’s doomed Ballsbridge project to offering 100 per cent mortgages to homebuyers, Ulster Bank racked up losses of €15 billion on its property loans. Now it is bidding farewell to the Irish market