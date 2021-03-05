Subscribe Today
Log In

Banking

Seven key takeaways from AIB’s 2020 accounts as it posts €741m loss

The bank reported significant losses in 2020 as the pandemic pummelled business

Donal MacNamee
5th March, 2021
Seven key takeaways from AIB’s 2020 accounts as it posts €741m loss
AIB granted 66,000 payment breaks to customers during 2020. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Despite a bruising 2020, with losses after tax of €741 million, AIB has said it expects a return to profitability this year.

The bank’s year-end financial statements, filed today, show it shouldered a €1.4 billion expected credit loss charge over the last 12 months – largely due to problem loans from customers hit hard by the pandemic.

Here’s what we learned from the AIB accounts:

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Permanent TSB said it had moved to set aside a €155 million impairment charge to deal with the fallout of the pandemic

Permanent TSB commits to ‘rebuilding trust’ after posting pre-tax losses of €166m

Banking Donal MacNamee 2 days ago
Eamonn Crowley, chief executive of Permanent TSB, is expected to announce next week his ambitions to become a third force in Irish banking. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Ian Guider: Ulster Bank carve-up may involve large state cheque

Banking Ian Guider 5 days ago
Jyske bank in Denmark: foreign banks are reluctant to set up in Ireland Picture: Getty

Aidan Regan: We need to break down banking borders to attract the competition here

Banking Aidan Regan 1 week ago
Ulster Bank HQ in Belfast: the bank is withdrawing from Ireland on a phased basis over a number of years Picture: PA

The bank that liked to say yes too much

Banking Ian Guider 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1