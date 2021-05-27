Revolut steps up lobbying for more banking competition as it awaits licence decision

Revolut has stepped up its Irish lobbying efforts over recent months, holding a series of meetings with politicians in an attempt to bolster support for a more competitive banking sector.

The fintech, which is awaiting authorisation from the Central Bank for an e-money licence, has met with several government and opposition TDs, including Jim O’Callaghan of Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty, since the start of the year....