PTSB tech boss says Ulster Bank handover tricky but manageable

The transfer of Ulster Bank’s customers into Permanent TSB’s business would involve a complex piece of work given the sheer number of customers, the chief technology officer at PTSB has said.

While no deal has been finalised, PTSB has been in negotiation with NatWest, the parent company of Ulster Bank, since February to acquire up to €9 billion of mortgages and small business loans. The Irish lender is also understood to...