New Barclays ventures in Italy and France to report to Dublin office

Barclays announced it is to set up new private banking presences in Italy and France. The new European teams will report to Barclay’s newly established Dublin office, headed by Pat McCormack, head of private bank for Barclays Europe.

Appointments made in Paris and Milan mean the British investment and financial services bank will offer a full range of investment management services to “ultra-high net worth clients”, those with investable assets over $30 million,...