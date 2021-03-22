Subscribe Today
New Barclays ventures in Italy and France to report to Dublin office

The bank’s Irish office was established to serve EU clients and grow business and investment opportunities in the European market following Brexit

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
22nd March, 2021
The plan signifies a move away from a London-based hub model and into a cross European way of operating at the bank

Barclays announced it is to set up new private banking presences in Italy and France. The new European teams will report to Barclay’s newly established Dublin office, headed by Pat McCormack, head of private bank for Barclays Europe.

Appointments made in Paris and Milan mean the British investment and financial services bank will offer a full range of investment management services to “ultra-high net worth clients”, those with investable assets over $30 million,...

