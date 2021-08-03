Subscribe Today
Log In

Banking

Mortgage Brain Ireland targets new banking partners

Software provider for brokers has launched a remote application platform

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
3rd August, 2021
Mortgage Brain Ireland targets new banking partners
Michael Quinn, managing director of Mortgage Brain Ireland, said the platform would allow brokers more flexibility in how they approach their work. Picture: Peter Houlihan

Mortgage Brain Ireland, a software provider for mortgage brokers, is targeting new banking partners after launching a remote application platform already in use in the UK.

The company, which established its Irish operations in 2002, has launched its Lendex platform which allows brokers to submit an application in principle or full mortgage application direct to participating lenders.

Michael Quinn, the managing director at Mortgage Brain Ireland, said the platform would allow brokers much more flexibility in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Francesca McDonagh, Bank of Ireland chief executive, said the half-year results put the organisation in a ‘radically different’ place from 12 months ago. Picture: Maura Hickey

Bank of Ireland on ‘path to recovery’ after €465m pre-tax profit in first half of year

Banking Donal MacNamee 17 hours ago
Francesca McDonagh: Bank of Ireland’s chief executive has presided over a €1.5 billion investment in its digital infrastructure. Picture: Fergal Phillips

BoI freezes work on new instant payments app

Banking Lorcan Allen 3 days ago
Permanent TSB reduced its stock of non-performing loans by €100 million to €1 billion over the past six months

Five key takeaways from the PTSB half-year results

Banking Peter O'Dwyer 6 days ago
Permanent TSB’s new chief executive, Eamonn Crowley. Picture: Fergal Phillips.

State holding in PTSB to shrink to 60% due to Ulster Bank deal

Banking Lorcan Allen 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1