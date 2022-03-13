Subscribe Today
Log In

Banking

McDonagh: BoI may reverse negative interest rates if ECB makes first move

Bank of Ireland’s chief executive says it will look to reflect zero or positive interest rate in its pricing

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
13th March, 2022
McDonagh: BoI may reverse negative interest rates if ECB makes first move
Francesca McDonagh, Chief Executive, Bank of Ireland: said if interest rates increased sufficiently the lender would reconsider its policy of charging negative rates to some customer accounts. Picture: Naoise Culhane

Bank of Ireland could look to reverse the application of negative interest rates to customer accounts if the European Central Bank pushes rates into positive territory this year.

Customers with account balances of more than €1 million are currently being hit with negative rates by the lender in a reflection of the wider interest rate environment.

For almost a decade, the European Central Bank (ECB) has been charging banks who deposit money with it negative...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

IT teams and systems at AIB are on ‘heightened alert to guard against any potential cyber-security threats from Russia’. Picture: Bloomberg

AIB on ‘heightened alert’ against Russian cyber threats

Banking Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Francesca McDonagh, chief executive, Bank of Ireland: ‘The Davy acquisition will strengthen the high-net worth individual offering, which we already have in the bank, but Davy is best in class at this and we look forward to using that offering for our customers.’ Picture: Naoise Culhane

‘Pay and bonus restrictions were the right thing to do at a time of crisis, but they are out of step with reality now’ – Francesca McDonagh interview

Banking Peter O'Dwyer
Francesca McDonagh, chief executive, Bank of Ireland: ‘We’re an Irish corporate that is not able to compete in Ireland or in Europe in the same way as many of our competitors do.’ Picture: Naoise Culhane

BoI boss says pay and bonus caps are now ‘out of step with reality’

Banking Peter O'Dwyer
Eamonn Crowley, chief executive, Permanent TSB: ‘We are showing momentum and we are reporting a profit, but our profit is a fraction of the profit of other players in the market.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

PTSB chief confident on Ulsterbank loans deal

Banking Peter O'Dwyer

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1