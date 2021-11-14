Matt Cooper on Sean FitzPatrick: The man who broke the bank and never said sorry

Sean FitzPatrick became possibly the best-known banker in the history of the state, and almost certainly the most reviled. He was also the most expensive.

The failure of Anglo Irish Bank – his creation and personal fiefdom – cost the state more than €30 billion in settling its debts, a process that is still ongoing. Other people contributed to the Anglo debacle and deserved blame, and David Drumm as the chief executive who succeeded FitzPatrick...