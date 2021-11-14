Subscribe Today
Log In

Banking

Matt Cooper on Sean FitzPatrick: The man who broke the bank and never said sorry

Sean FitzPatrick was somebody who made many mistakes – big ones – but they were rarely innocent ones. He was guilty of egregious wrongdoing during his career as a banker, even if he was never convicted in the criminal courts. We all paid the price for his misdeeds. Matt Cooper, who first started writing about FitzPatrick for this newspaper over 30 years ago, reports on the legacy of the man who died last Monday

Matt Cooper

 @cooper_m
14th November, 2021
Matt Cooper on Sean FitzPatrick: The man who broke the bank and never said sorry
Sean FitzPatrick avoided prison, but was roundly condemned in the court of public opinion. Picture: PA

Sean FitzPatrick became possibly the best-known banker in the history of the state, and almost certainly the most reviled. He was also the most expensive.

The failure of Anglo Irish Bank – his creation and personal fiefdom – cost the state more than €30 billion in settling its debts, a process that is still ongoing. Other people contributed to the Anglo debacle and deserved blame, and David Drumm as the chief executive who succeeded FitzPatrick...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

If the individual is found to have committed a breach they could face a penalty of up to €1 million. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Central Bank starts inquiry into PTSB executive over tracker mortgage scandal

Banking Donal MacNamee
Some €223 million worth of loans in the portfolio are owner-occupier mortgages with the remaining €167 million relating to buy-to-lets

Permanent TSB to sell non-performing loans to Morgan Stanley

Banking Peter O'Dwyer
For the past 13 years, the Fed and other monetary authorities have been pumping money into the financial system at levels never seen before. Picture: Getty

Editorial: Ending the flow of ‘free money’ is fraught with risk

The Business Post's View Business Post
Gerry Cross, director of and risk at the Central Bank, will tell the Oireachtas finance committee that new accountability laws will be ‘proportionate and predictable’. Picture: RollingNews

Central Bank ‘will not hesitate’ to act against individuals under new accountability laws

Banking Donal MacNamee

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1