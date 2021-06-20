Layer in deal with United Bank for Africa to provide digital banking services
Roy Zakka’s fintech has added 22 million additional users to its platform with latest partnership
Layer, the fintech founded by dotcom millionaire Roy Zakka, has agreed a partnership with United Bank for Africa to provide digital banking services.
The deal adds 22 million additional users to Layer’s platform, the company said.
Zakka, who sold his Jinny software firm two decades ago for $14 million, founded Dublin-based Layer to help banks convert their old systems into digital banking services.
