KBC to exit Irish market
KBC to follow Ulster Bank as latest lender to leave Ireland as it enters talks with Bank of Ireland about the acquisition of its business
KBC Bank Ireland is set to become the latest lender to exit the Irish market after entering talks with Bank of Ireland about the acquisition of its business.
In a joint statement issued this morning, the two lenders said they had entered into a memorandum of understanding “expressing the parties’ intention to explore a route that could potentially lead to a transaction whereby Bank of Ireland commits to acquire substantially all of KBC Bank Ireland’s...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Bank of Ireland replaces Ulster Bank as Irish member of global bank network
BOI says IBOS membership will allow it to bring more foreign direct investment into Ireland
Bank of Ireland move allows asylum seekers to open accounts
From next month, the bank will become the first in the country to accept state ID documents from people who want to open accounts
Ulster Bank chief to keep watchdog board role despite tracker scandal
Jane Howard to continue in role with the Irish Banking Culture Board despite Ulster Bank being fined €37.7m for its role in tracker mortgage scandal
More complaints upheld against Ulster Bank than any other bank last year
Permanent TSB was second on the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman’s list, with Bank of Ireland and AIB also high up