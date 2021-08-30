Subscribe Today
Log In

Banking

KBC sells €1.1 billion worth of non-performing loans to CarVal

The deal represents ‘substantially all’ of the bank’s non-performing loan book as it continues to wind down its Irish operations

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
30th August, 2021
KBC sells €1.1 billion worth of non-performing loans to CarVal
KBC announced its intention to exit the Irish market earlier this year. Piocture: Naoise Culhane

KBC Bank has sold €1.1 billion worth of non-performing loans to CarVal as it continues to wind down its Irish operations.

The Belgian lender announced its intention earlier this year to exit the Irish market and has been looking for buyers for its loan assets over the past number of months.

The deal with CarVal for non-performing owner-occupier, buy-to-let and a small number of other loans represents “substantially all” of its non-performing loan book, according...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The headquarters of Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank, which for most of its 549 years was the most important institution in the Italia city. Picture: AFP/Getty

Vincent Boland: How the historic pride of Siena was undone by a thoroughly modern misjudgment

The Big Picture Vincent Boland 2 days ago
‘It seems incredible that the Irish financial system is smaller and narrower than it was in the 1980s.’ Picture: Getty

John Walsh: Tight regulation is slowly choking the life out of the Irish banking sector

Banking John Walsh 1 week ago
Forestry Partners, a new carbon offsetting business, will, in partnership with Coillte, plant and manage any forests created with the Woodland Nature Credit scheme. Picture: Getty

Bank of Ireland launches scheme for companies to plant forests and offset carbon

Banking Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 week ago
Colin Hunt, AIB’s chief executive, found himself coming under pressure last week despite the bank reporting a strong set of half-year results Credit: Fergal Phillips

Company Watch: Legacy Belfry funds cloud AIB’s half year results

Banking Lorcan Allen 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1