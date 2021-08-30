KBC sells €1.1 billion worth of non-performing loans to CarVal

KBC Bank has sold €1.1 billion worth of non-performing loans to CarVal as it continues to wind down its Irish operations.

The Belgian lender announced its intention earlier this year to exit the Irish market and has been looking for buyers for its loan assets over the past number of months.

The deal with CarVal for non-performing owner-occupier, buy-to-let and a small number of other loans represents “substantially all” of its non-performing loan book, according...