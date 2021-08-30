KBC sells €1.1 billion worth of non-performing loans to CarVal
The deal represents ‘substantially all’ of the bank’s non-performing loan book as it continues to wind down its Irish operations
KBC Bank has sold €1.1 billion worth of non-performing loans to CarVal as it continues to wind down its Irish operations.
The Belgian lender announced its intention earlier this year to exit the Irish market and has been looking for buyers for its loan assets over the past number of months.
The deal with CarVal for non-performing owner-occupier, buy-to-let and a small number of other loans represents “substantially all” of its non-performing loan book, according...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Vincent Boland: How the historic pride of Siena was undone by a thoroughly modern misjudgment
Founded in 1472, the Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank has since survived wars, plagues, depressions, popes and the Mafia – only to be brought to its knees by a badly timed takeover
John Walsh: Tight regulation is slowly choking the life out of the Irish banking sector
With hard-and-fast rules dictated by Europe, our own banks will become ever less competitive as unregulated players and investment funds fill the housing provision gap
Bank of Ireland launches scheme for companies to plant forests and offset carbon
The Woodland Nature Credit will help companies meet their carbon reduction goals under new EU directive by planting native trees
Company Watch: Legacy Belfry funds cloud AIB’s half year results
Chief executive Colin Hunt said his bank was determined to make amends for any errors that had affected customers