KBC says tracker mortgage scandal ‘hugely regrettable’
Bank apologises to TDs and senators for role in tracker episode and says it plans ‘orderly’ exit from Irish market
The tracker mortgage scandal was a “hugely regrettable” episode in KBC’s history, TDs and senators heard today.
The bank apologised this afternoon for its actions in the scandal, which were labelled “unconscionable” by the Central Bank and resulted in an €18.3 million fine for the lender.
Representatives from KBC, which agreed the sale of billions in loans over recent months as part of its exit from the Irish market,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
John Walsh: It’s easier to point the finger than remember the lessons of the crash
The same politicians who lined up to condemn Seán FitzPatrick are keen to mirror the fiscal policies that brought the country to its knees in the Noughties, namely ramping up spending and narrowing the tax base
Ian Guider: A banking duopoly would be as bad for Ireland’s interests as a limit of two supermarkets
We can’t afford to lose any more banks, so let’s revisit the idea of local banking or make the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland a standalone entity
€500k salary cap for bankers to be reviewed
The industry has complained that the cap is preventing the banks from hiring skilled staff
John Walsh: State should sever ties with AIB and PTSB for their sake as well as ours
The costs and consequences could be significant if the state remains a major shareholder in the traditional banks as they try to compete in a digital market while hampered by pay restraints