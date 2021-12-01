Subscribe Today
Log In

Banking

KBC says tracker mortgage scandal ‘hugely regrettable’

Bank apologises to TDs and senators for role in tracker episode and says it plans ‘orderly’ exit from Irish market

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
1st December, 2021
KBC says tracker mortgage scandal ‘hugely regrettable’
KBC has agreed the sale of billions in loans over recent months as part of its exit from the Irish market. Picture: PA

The tracker mortgage scandal was a “hugely regrettable” episode in KBC’s history, TDs and senators heard today.

The bank apologised this afternoon for its actions in the scandal, which were labelled “unconscionable” by the Central Bank and resulted in an €18.3 million fine for the lender.

Representatives from KBC, which agreed the sale of billions in loans over recent months as part of its exit from the Irish market,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Assessing the life and legacy of former Anglo chief Seán FitzPatrick is not possible without looking at his role in the collapse of the banking sector

John Walsh: It’s easier to point the finger than remember the lessons of the crash

Banking John Walsh
The designation of AIB and Bank of Ireland as pillar banks may end up costing consumers. Picture: Getty

Ian Guider: A banking duopoly would be as bad for Ireland’s interests as a limit of two supermarkets

Banking Ian Guider
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, indicated that he still supported the current cap on bankers’ pay and that he had no plans to change it. Picture: Brian Lawless

€500k salary cap for bankers to be reviewed

Banking Michael Brennan
Finance minister Paschal Donohoe rued the missed opportunity of selling more shares in AIB while market conditions remained favourable in the couple of years after the initial flotation. Picture: Bloomberg

John Walsh: State should sever ties with AIB and PTSB for their sake as well as ours

Banking John Walsh

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1