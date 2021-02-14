KBC chief says costs to be slashed over next four years
The lender’s costs stem from its high level of non-performing loans, which fell 13 per cent to €1.4 billion last year
KBC is to slash its costs over the next four years and run down its legacy non-performing loan levels, its chief executive has said.
The bank’s cost-to-income ratio stood at 85 per cent at the end of last year. Johan Thijus, KBC’s group chief executive, told analysts last week that the bank planned to reduce that figure to 50 per cent in the coming years.
“We are working in that perspective on a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
‘Friendly vulture’ has another €1bn in war chest after AIB debt buy
Home Solutions Initiative group says the move gives other banks the chance to cleanse their balance sheets of arrears
‘There’s not a bank across Europe now that thinks Ireland is a place to go to’
The possible exit of Ulster Bank from this country — and the total absence of new entrants — has huge implications for mortgages and SMEs and is symptomatic of larger problems
Solicitors and estate agents join up to fight negative interest rates
AIB and Bank of Ireland plan to introduce penalties on client accounts holding more than €2.5 million
Ian Guider: AIB set to broach Goodbody bonuses
It will be a big ask of a government battling Covid-19 and its economic fallout to wave through generous financial packages for a few hundred employees