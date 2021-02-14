KBC chief says costs to be slashed over next four years

KBC is to slash its costs over the next four years and run down its legacy non-performing loan levels, its chief executive has said.

The bank’s cost-to-income ratio stood at 85 per cent at the end of last year. Johan Thijus, KBC’s group chief executive, told analysts last week that the bank planned to reduce that figure to 50 per cent in the coming years.

“We are working in that perspective on a...