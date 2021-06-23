Subscribe Today
KBC and Ulster Bank moves did not influence decision to sell BOI shares but will affect price, Donohoe says

Minister for Finance says state is to sell off part of its 13.9 per cent stake in Bank of Ireland amid expected economic recovery

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
23rd June, 2021
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, this morning announced that the government would sell part of its 13.9 per cent shareholding in Bank of Ireland over the next six months. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The imminent departures of KBC Bank Ireland and Ulster Bank from the Irish market did not influence the government’s decision to sell down its stake in Bank of Ireland but will have an impact on the price investors will be willing to pay to buy the shares, the Minister for Finance has said.

Paschal Donohoe said the decision to push ahead with a partial sale of the state’s 13.9 per cent stake in...

