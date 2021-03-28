Justice delayed: will the tracker scandal change banking culture?
Ulster Bank claims it has learned from its mistakes on tracker mortgages, but the fallout from the scandal is far from over
The moment the man stepped into the office of Padraic Kissane, the financial adviser who unearthed the tracker mortgage scandal, it was clear he was in turmoil.
“It is as it is, Padraic,” the man said on the day in question as the scale of the issue was just coming to light. “It is as it is – it just is as it is,” he repeated time and again.
Kissane stood,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Ulster Bank fined €37.8m for ‘serious failings’ over mortgage tracker scandal
The penalty is the largest ever levied against an Irish company by the Central Bank after ‘unacceptable and avoidable harm to customers’
Davy executives would not be subject to pay cap in case of takeover, BOI boss says
Bank of Ireland’s chief executive said restrictions on how much bankers can earn are anti-competitive
New Barclays ventures in Italy and France to report to Dublin office
The bank’s Irish office was established to serve EU clients and grow business and investment opportunities in the European market following Brexit
Ian Guider: An AIB-BoI duopoly is not what Irish banking needs
We seem to have drifted into a crisis in banking without realising it and need to acknowledge that concentrating all attention on the pillar banks has not delivered