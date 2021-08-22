Subscribe Today
Log In

Banking

John Walsh: Tight regulation is slowly choking the life out of the Irish banking sector

With hard-and-fast rules dictated by Europe, our own banks will become ever less competitive as unregulated players and investment funds fill the housing provision gap

John Walsh
22nd August, 2021
John Walsh: Tight regulation is slowly choking the life out of the Irish banking sector
‘It seems incredible that the Irish financial system is smaller and narrower than it was in the 1980s.’ Picture: Getty

There is probably a better chance of an Irish politician providing a robust defence of the Taliban than pledging to improve the fortunes of bankers. And that is hardly surprising, in view of the recent past.

The banking sector pushed the country to the brink of insolvency a decade ago as a taxpayer-funded bailout was needed to prevent the system from imploding. Since then, the tracker mortgage scandal has ensured that the only strata in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Forestry Partners, a new carbon offsetting business, will, in partnership with Coillte, plant and manage any forests created with the Woodland Nature Credit scheme. Picture: Getty

Bank of Ireland launches scheme for companies to plant forests and offset carbon

Banking Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 4 days ago
Colin Hunt, AIB’s chief executive, found himself coming under pressure last week despite the bank reporting a strong set of half-year results Credit: Fergal Phillips

Company Watch: Legacy Belfry funds cloud AIB’s half year results

Banking Lorcan Allen 2 weeks ago
Francesca McDonagh, chief executive of Bank of Ireland: The bank announced a robust set of half-year results last Tuesday that beat market expectations. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Analysis: Bank of Ireland is slowly emerging from the shadow of the past

Banking Lorcan Allen 2 weeks ago
Colin Hunt, chief executive of AIB, said the bank remained ‘alert’ to the economic uncertainties created by Covid-19. Picture: Maura Hickey

AIB reports pre-tax profits of €291m for the first half of the year

Banking Lorcan Allen 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1