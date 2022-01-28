John Walsh: Sky-high bankers’ pay will cost us dear in the long run
Irresistible salaries for investment bankers sap talent from more beneficial sectors, and attract the kind of individuals who will dream up the next ‘risk-free’ financial tool to firebomb the global economy
When the salaries paid to bankers become disconnected from the underlying economy, it is time for the rest of us to start worrying.
Last week, Patrick Jenkins, the banking editor of the Financial Times, wrote a piece comparing the fortunes of AIB and Goldman Sachs. He made the interesting point that AIB, which is constrained by government imposed pay caps and is 71 per cent state-owned, posted a very impressive 32 per cent increase in...
