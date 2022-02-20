Irish banks ‘hit harder’ by Covid than others in Europe
Study analysing financial performance of 123 banks across Europe found Irish banks had negative return on equity significantly below the European average
The profitability and return on equity of Irish banks in the last two years was considerably weaker than those of their European counterparts, a new study has found.
A report by BearingPoint, the management and technology consultancy firm, shows that Irish banks were hit harder by the Covid-19 pandemic than other banks across Europe, resulting in negative returns on equity and weaker profitability.
The BearingPoint study, which analysed the financial performance of 123 European banks...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
John Walsh: Extortionate levels of bankers’ pay will cost us in the long run
Inflated salaries for investment bankers lures talent from sectors that offer wider societal benefit, as well as creating the conditions for the emergence of the next ‘risk-free’ financial scheme to firebomb the global economy
Central Bank under fire from staff over ‘short-sighted’ plans for return to office
Internal submission says bank’s Future at Work strategy is ‘unambitious, short-sighted and lacking in vision and innovation’
Taxpayer no longer the largest shareholder in Bank of Ireland
The reduction is as part of an unwinding of the state’s position in BOI
Citigroup tells staff in Ireland that they won’t have to get vaccinated to keep their jobs
Investment bank has told staff in the US that they could lose their jobs if they are not vaccinated