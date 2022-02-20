Irish banks ‘hit harder’ by Covid than others in Europe

The profitability and return on equity of Irish banks in the last two years was considerably weaker than those of their European counterparts, a new study has found.

A report by BearingPoint, the management and technology consultancy firm, shows that Irish banks were hit harder by the Covid-19 pandemic than other banks across Europe, resulting in negative returns on equity and weaker profitability.

The BearingPoint study, which analysed the financial performance of 123 European banks...