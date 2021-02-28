Subscribe Today
Log In

Banking

Ian Guider: Ulster Bank carve-up may involve large state cheque

To create competition in the sector, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe could be faced with providing millions of euro to allow Permanent TSB to take over the exiting bank’s assets

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
28th February, 2021
Ian Guider: Ulster Bank carve-up may involve large state cheque
Eamonn Crowley, chief executive of Permanent TSB, is expected to announce next week his ambitions to become a third force in Irish banking. Photo: Fergal Phillips

The Oireachtas finance committee finally got to face – virtually at least – Ulster Bank senior executives last week for the first time since the lender’s parent company NatWest announced it was reviewing its future in Ireland.

It may be understandable why the bankers have been dodging the committee’s questions. Now that NatWest has made its decision to pull out of Ireland, after 160 years, it was time for Ulster Bank bosses to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Jyske bank in Denmark: foreign banks are reluctant to set up in Ireland Picture: Getty

Aidan Regan: We need to break down banking borders to attract the competition here

Banking Aidan Regan 1 week ago
Ulster Bank HQ in Belfast: the bank is withdrawing from Ireland on a phased basis over a number of years Picture: PA

The bank that liked to say yes too much

Banking Ian Guider 1 week ago
The real danger is that Ulster Bank’s withdrawal will strengthen the dominant position of AIB and Bank of Ireland

Ulster Bank’s exit means idea of a third banking force must be put back on the table

Banking Ged Nash 1 week ago
Permanent TSB was named as one of the parties in talks with Ulster Bank’s parent on Friday, but sources said there is strong interest from international funds

Permanent TSB may require €500 million from state to take on Ulster Bank loans

Banking Ian Guider 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1