Ian Guider: Ulster Bank carve-up may involve large state cheque
To create competition in the sector, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe could be faced with providing millions of euro to allow Permanent TSB to take over the exiting bank’s assets
The Oireachtas finance committee finally got to face – virtually at least – Ulster Bank senior executives last week for the first time since the lender’s parent company NatWest announced it was reviewing its future in Ireland.
It may be understandable why the bankers have been dodging the committee’s questions. Now that NatWest has made its decision to pull out of Ireland, after 160 years, it was time for Ulster Bank bosses to...
Aidan Regan: We need to break down banking borders to attract the competition here
If the Balkanised nature of national banking is removed with the creation of an integrated European system, competitive banks will be incentivised to enter the Irish market
The bank that liked to say yes too much
From abetting Sean Dunne’s doomed Ballsbridge project to offering 100 per cent mortgages to homebuyers, Ulster Bank racked up losses of €15 billion on its property loans. Now it is bidding farewell to the Irish market
Ulster Bank’s exit means idea of a third banking force must be put back on the table
The state needs to turn from silent owner to activist shareholder and support PTSB in acquiring Ulster Bank as a single entity
Permanent TSB may require €500 million from state to take on Ulster Bank loans
Minister for Finance claims that a beefed up Permanent TSB would prevent a duopoly of AIB and Bank of Ireland emerging