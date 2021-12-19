Ian Guider: Is innovation and competition being stifled by excessive official caution?

Another tumultuous year for banking and financial services is coming to an end. Ulster Bank and KBC Bank are departing the Irish market, shrinking the number of retail banks to just three.

The two biggest stockbrokers in the country have been swallowed up by their former parents, with AIB acquiring Goodbody and Bank of Ireland taking over Davy Stockbrokers, after an ignominious period for the firm resulting in a €4.5 million fine imposed by the...