Banking

Ian Guider: Is innovation and competition being stifled by excessive official caution?

With the disruption in financial services set to intensify, it’s time to examine the mandate of the Central Bank as part of the banking review

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
19th December, 2021
Questions for the Central Bank: It is pertinent to ask whether the regulator’s internal processes are working against engaging with the financial services industry. Picture: NurPhoto via Getty

Another tumultuous year for banking and financial services is coming to an end. Ulster Bank and KBC Bank are departing the Irish market, shrinking the number of retail banks to just three.

The two biggest stockbrokers in the country have been swallowed up by their former parents, with AIB acquiring Goodbody and Bank of Ireland taking over Davy Stockbrokers, after an ignominious period for the firm resulting in a €4.5 million fine imposed by the...

