Ian Guider: An AIB-BoI duopoly is not what Irish banking needs
We seem to have drifted into a crisis in banking without realising it and need to acknowledge that concentrating all attention on the pillar banks has not delivered
It has been anything but a normal few weeks in the world of Irish banking. The third-biggest bank in the country is leaving for ever. The number one and two banks are each cutting 1,500 jobs and, in the case of Bank of Ireland, axing a third of its branches. Both banks have failed to meet their targeted returns.
To top it all, Davy Stockbrokers, the biggest securities firm in the state, has been rocked by...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Donohoe and Makhlouf cross swords over forum on Irish banking
The Minister for Finance believes that neither his own department nor the Central Bank should take part in the discussion on the future of the troubled Irish banking sector
Kenny lobbied Donohoe over negative rates for solicitor client accounts
Former Taoiseach wrote to Finance Minister urging him to meet with Law Society as it campaigned against move to impose negative interest rates
Seven key takeaways from AIB’s 2020 accounts as it posts €741m loss
The bank reported significant losses in 2020 as the pandemic pummelled business
Permanent TSB commits to ‘rebuilding trust’ after posting pre-tax losses of €166m
The bank’s lending fell by 15 per cent last year as the pandemic took a bite from its business