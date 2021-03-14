Ian Guider: An AIB-BoI duopoly is not what Irish banking needs

It has been anything but a normal few weeks in the world of Irish banking. The third-biggest bank in the country is leaving for ever. The number one and two banks are each cutting 1,500 jobs and, in the case of Bank of Ireland, axing a third of its branches. Both banks have failed to meet their targeted returns.

To top it all, Davy Stockbrokers, the biggest securities firm in the state, has been rocked by...