Ian Guider: AIB set to broach Goodbody bonuses
It will be a big ask of a government battling Covid-19 and its economic fallout to wave through generous financial packages for a few hundred employees
In a podcast in late 2019, Colin Hunt, the AIB chief executive, lamented the risks the government’s decade-long ban on paying bonuses was having on keeping and recruiting staff. “By any measure I am well paid,” he said. “My concern about the restrictions in place is a far, far broader concern. My concern about the restrictions relates more to our inability to pay variable pay to staff members.
“We’re competing for...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team