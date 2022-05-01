Heavy hitters in the mix as BOI seeks McDonagh’s replacement

Bernard Byrne, the former AIB boss and current Davy head, is among those being tipped to replace Francesca McDonagh as chief executive of Bank of Ireland (BOI).

A number of other external and internal candidates are also likely to be considered for the role before McDonagh stands down later this year.

Byrne would be a controversial appointment to replace McDonagh within BOI given his near-four-year stint at the helm of rival AIB, which he left...