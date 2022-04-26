Francesca McDonagh to step down as group chief executive at Bank of Ireland
McDonagh to leave in September following five years at the helm
Francesca McDonagh will step down from her role as group chief executive and executive director of Bank of Ireland in September, the Irish lender announced. A process to appoint her successor will now commence.
McDonagh has held the role at Bank of Ireland since 2017 and served as an “exceptional chief executive” that had driven “a clear strategic focus on transformation, service improvement and business growth”, Patrick Kennedy, chairman of Bank of Ireland, said in...
