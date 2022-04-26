Subscribe Today
Francesca McDonagh to step down as group chief executive at Bank of Ireland

McDonagh to leave in September following five years at the helm

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
26th April, 2022
Francesca McDonagh to step down as group chief executive at Bank of Ireland
Francesca McDonagh, chief executive of Bank of Ireland. Picture: Maura Hickey.

Francesca McDonagh will step down from her role as group chief executive and executive director of Bank of Ireland in September, the Irish lender announced. A process to appoint her successor will now commence.

McDonagh has held the role at Bank of Ireland since 2017 and served as an “exceptional chief executive” that had driven “a clear strategic focus on transformation, service improvement and business growth”, Patrick Kennedy, chairman of Bank of Ireland, said in...

