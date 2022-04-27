Francesca McDonagh moving to Credit Suisse
Outgoing Bank of Ireland chief executive will be based in Zurich in new role
Outgoing chief executive of Bank of Ireland Francesca McDonagh is moving to Credit Suisse.
McDonagh will take over the role of chief executive of the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region at Credit Suisse by October 1.
She takes over the position from Francesco De Ferrari, ceo of the bank’s Wealth Management division, who has held this role on an interim basis since January.
