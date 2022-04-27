Francesca McDonagh leaves mixed legacy at Bank of Ireland as she heads for Credit Suisse

Francesca McDonagh yesterday signalled her intention to step down as Bank of Ireland’s chief executive later this year after almost four-and-a-half years in the role.

The British banker joined in October 2017 from HSBC where her experience in managing major IT projects marked her out as a desirable candidate for a bank that was looking to a new era following as series of Irish banking controversies and the financial crisis.

McDonagh was tasked with...