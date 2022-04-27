Subscribe Today
Francesca McDonagh leaves mixed legacy at Bank of Ireland as she heads for Credit Suisse

Peter O’Dwyer looks at the extent to which outgoing BOI chief’s much-lauded IT and cultural reboots succeeded during a tenure not without controversy

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
27th April, 2022
Francesca McDonagh joined Bank of Ireland in October 2017 from HSBC. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Francesca McDonagh yesterday signalled her intention to step down as Bank of Ireland’s chief executive later this year after almost four-and-a-half years in the role.

The British banker joined in October 2017 from HSBC where her experience in managing major IT projects marked her out as a desirable candidate for a bank that was looking to a new era following as series of Irish banking controversies and the financial crisis.

McDonagh was tasked with...

