Former INBS manager fined €200,000 and disqualified for 15 years
Gary McCollum, who was Irish Nationwide’s UK branch manager, was reprimanded by the Central Bank for ‘admitted participation in breaches of financial services law’
The former UK branch manager at the Irish Nationwide Building Society (INBS) was fined €200,000 by the Central Bank of Ireland and disqualified from managing a regulated financial service provider for a period of 15 years.
Gary McCollum, who was head of commercial lending (UK) and UK branch manager (Belfast and London) at INBS between August 2004 and September 2008, was also reprimanded “for his admitted participation in breaches of financial services law in relation to...
