FBD chief ‘has not been approached’ for BoI job
Speculation is rife that FBD boss Tomás Ó Midheach may succeed Francesca McDonagh at the helm of the bank, but he insists he’s happy to stay where he is
Tomás Ó Midheach has said he has not been approached about the soon-to-be-vacant chief executive role at Bank of Ireland, adding that he was not considering leaving insurers FBD “at the moment”.
Ó Midheach, who joined FBD as chief executive early last year, has been tipped by many as a potential successor to Francesca McDonagh, who is set to leave Bank of Ireland in September after five years in the top...
