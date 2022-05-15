FBD chief ‘has not been approached’ for BoI job

Tomás Ó Midheach has said he has not been approached about the soon-to-be-vacant chief executive role at Bank of Ireland, adding that he was not considering leaving insurers FBD “at the moment”.

Ó Midheach, who joined FBD as chief executive early last year, has been tipped by many as a potential successor to Francesca McDonagh, who is set to leave Bank of Ireland in September after five years in the top...