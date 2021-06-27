Donohoe sets in train state’s exit strategy from stake in banks
The finance minister is commencing the process of selling off the government’s shareholding in Bank of Ireland, but is now the right time to do so, and are investors about to bag themselves a bargain?
Keen observers of the state’s investments could have been forgiven for feeling a sense of déjà vû last week, when they herd Paschal Donohoe’s remarks on the planned sale of the government’s shareholding in Bank of Ireland.
“I was always very clear, and have been for many years, that over time I do want to find opportunities to unwind the shareholding that we have in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
AIB to acquire €4.2 billion worth of performing business loans from Ulster Bank
As part of the ‘landmark’ deal, about 280 Ulster Bank employees will transfer to AIB
PTSB tech boss says Ulster Bank handover tricky but manageable
‘Injection of €50 million into IT infrastructure will allow the bank to prepare for a ‘significant expansion of customers and services’
AIB announces €90m investment in joint financial services venture with Canada Life
The Irish bank said the new business will seek to become a Central Bank-regulated life insurance undertaking
KBC and Ulster Bank moves did not influence decision to sell BOI shares but will affect price, Donohoe says
Minister for Finance says state is to sell off part of its 13.9 per cent stake in Bank of Ireland amid expected economic recovery