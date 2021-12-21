Donohoe announces plan to reduce State-owned stake in AIB

The state plans to sell part of its 71.1 per cent stake in AIB over the next six months, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said today.

Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch International unit [BofA Securities] has been hired to carry out “a measured and orderly sell down of shares” in AIB over a six-month period, starting from the middle of January.

BofA Securities was appointed to the role from the Department of...