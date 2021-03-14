Subscribe Today
Banking

Donohoe and Makhlouf cross swords over forum on Irish banking

The Minister for Finance believes that neither his own department nor the Central Bank should take part in the discussion on the future of the troubled Irish banking sector

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
14th March, 2021
Donohoe and Makhlouf cross swords over forum on Irish banking
Gabriel Makhlouf Governor of the Central Bank Pic: Patrick Browne

The Central Bank is at odds with Paschal Donohoe over whether it should take part in a forum on the future of banking in Ireland.

Gabriel Makhlouf, the governor of the Central Bank, wrote to Pearse Doherty, on March 5 expressing support for the Sinn Féin finance spokesman‘s call for a forum on the future of banking in Ireland.

Doherty made the proposal in the wake of Ulster Bank‘s announcement that it...

