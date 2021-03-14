Donohoe and Makhlouf at odds over forum on Irish banking

The Central Bank is at odds with Paschal Donohoe over whether it should take part in a forum on the future of banking in Ireland.

Gabriel Makhlouf, the governor of the Central Bank, wrote to Pearse Doherty, on March 5 expressing support for the Sinn Féin finance spokesman‘s call for a forum on the future of banking in Ireland.

Doherty made the proposal in the wake of Ulster Bank‘s announcement that it...