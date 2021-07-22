Davy transactions not subject to ‘adequate’ review, Alvarez & Marshal finds

Certain transactions at Davy were not subject to adequate review despite having a high risk of conflict of interest, an internal review of the stockbroker’s transactions has found.

Alvarez & Marshal (A&M), the professional services firm, was retained by Davy to conduct an independent review of its transactions after the stockbroker was fined more than €4 million by the Central Bank of Ireland in March 2021. It looked into staff dealing and transactions...