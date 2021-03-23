Davy executives would not be subject to pay cap in case of takeover, BOI boss says
Bank of Ireland’s chief executive said restrictions on how much bankers can earn are anti-competitive
Davy executives would not be bound by the bankers’ pay cap if the embattled stockbroker is purchased by Bank of Ireland, the bank’s chief executive believes.
Francesca McDonagh said it would be “premature” to comment on whether Bank of Ireland is weighing up the purchase of Davy, after the firm put itself up for sale in early March.
She told the Oireachtas Finance Committee the sale of Davy was “at...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
New Barclays ventures in Italy and France to report to Dublin office
The bank’s Irish office was established to serve EU clients and grow business and investment opportunities in the European market following Brexit
Ian Guider: An AIB-BoI duopoly is not what Irish banking needs
We seem to have drifted into a crisis in banking without realising it and need to acknowledge that concentrating all attention on the pillar banks has not delivered
Donohoe and Makhlouf at odds over forum on Irish banking
The Minister for Finance believes that neither his own department nor the Central Bank should take part in the discussion on the future of the troubled Irish banking sector
Kenny lobbied Donohoe over negative rates for solicitor client accounts
Former Taoiseach wrote to Finance Minister urging him to meet with Law Society as it campaigned against move to impose negative interest rates