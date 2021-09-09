Subscribe Today
Log In

Banking

Data watchdog contacts Central Bank over credit union breach

DPC examining accidental release of the names and addresses of senior credit union officials by the Central Bank

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
9th September, 2021
Data watchdog contacts Central Bank over credit union breach
The Data Protection Commission (DPC) has now engaged with the Central Bank over the credit union breach, which was reported to the DPC in May

The state’s data watchdog has contacted the Central Bank after it accidentally disclosed the names and addresses of credit union officials to a third party.

The regulator wrote to around 50 credit unions in June informing them of the data breach, prompting concern among some members and an apology from the bank.

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) has now engaged with the bank over the breach, which was reported to the DPC in May,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Finance officals: “Success here enables us to consider further AIB sales subject to market conditions”. Picture: Aidan Crawley

State may sell off more AIB shares ‘subject to market conditions’

Banking Peter O'Dwyer 4 days ago
‘It’s a positive indicator for the domestic hospitality industry that once they were able to open their doors, vaccinated customers were keen to walk back through them,’ John O’Beirne, director of Business Banking at Bank of Ireland, said. Picture: Getty

Card spending on hospitality and international travel surged in August

Banking Eva Short 1 week ago
Martin Twomey, Goodbody chief executive, and Colin Hunt, AIB chief executive

AIB formally completes €138m Goodbody acquisition after Central Bank approval

Banking Donal MacNamee 1 week ago
KBC announced its intention to exit the Irish market earlier this year. Piocture: Naoise Culhane

KBC sells €1.1 billion worth of non-performing loans to CarVal

Banking Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1