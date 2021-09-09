Data watchdog contacts Central Bank over credit union breach
DPC examining accidental release of the names and addresses of senior credit union officials by the Central Bank
The state’s data watchdog has contacted the Central Bank after it accidentally disclosed the names and addresses of credit union officials to a third party.
The regulator wrote to around 50 credit unions in June informing them of the data breach, prompting concern among some members and an apology from the bank.
The Data Protection Commission (DPC) has now engaged with the bank over the breach, which was reported to the DPC in May,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
State may sell off more AIB shares ‘subject to market conditions’
Officials advised the Minister for Finance that a successful sale of Bank of Ireland shares could facilitate cutting taxpayers’ investment in AIB
Card spending on hospitality and international travel surged in August
Data released by Bank of Ireland also showed a big increase in card transactions in pubs, restaurants and accommodation while airline spending also rose
AIB formally completes €138m Goodbody acquisition after Central Bank approval
Bank this morning completed takeover of the stockbroker
KBC sells €1.1 billion worth of non-performing loans to CarVal
The deal represents ‘substantially all’ of the bank’s non-performing loan book as it continues to wind down its Irish operations