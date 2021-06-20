Creditlogic targets extra funding to power overseas growth

Creditlogic, the Irish mortgage fintech, is set to raise additional funding in the coming months as it prepares for expansion into international markets.

The software-as-a-service company led by Eddie Dillon, a former KBC Bank executive, expects to move into new markets over the next 18 months and will tap investors again to help fund its growth.

Dillon, the company’s co-founder, said the Irish mortgage market remained competitive despite the recent announcements by KBC and Ulster Bank...