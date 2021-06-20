Creditlogic targets extra funding to power overseas growth
Irish fintech has developed software to enable mortgage approval process to be done entirely online
Creditlogic, the Irish mortgage fintech, is set to raise additional funding in the coming months as it prepares for expansion into international markets.
The software-as-a-service company led by Eddie Dillon, a former KBC Bank executive, expects to move into new markets over the next 18 months and will tap investors again to help fund its growth.
Dillon, the company’s co-founder, said the Irish mortgage market remained competitive despite the recent announcements by KBC and Ulster Bank...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Aidan Regan: European banking union yet another good idea that the EU has failed to sell
Ireland, and other countries with weaker domestic banking systems, have a strong incentive to push for such a union, but it will only happen if people realise what we could gain from it
Central Bank tells lenders they must support struggling SMEs
Gabriel Makhlouf, the governor of the Central Bank, said lenders were expected to ‘play their part’ in managing the ‘fallout’ from the pandemic
Taoiseach backs motion to create banking commission
Move may force the hand of finance minister Paschal Donohoe, who has instead suggested a ‘review process’ for sector
Layer in deal with United Bank for Africa to provide digital banking services
Roy Zakka’s fintech has added 22 million additional users to its platform with latest partnership