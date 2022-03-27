Subscribe Today
Log In

Banking

Consumption to drop as wages fail to keep up with inflation, report says

Real disposable income will take a big hit across western economies, the latest Global Report from Barclays says, but a global recession is unlikely despite the war in Ukraine

Ellie Donnelly

 @@ellied798
27th March, 2022
Consumption to drop as wages fail to keep up with inflation, report says
A busy Grafton Street in Dublin last week: inflation in the euro area is expected to range between 5.5 per cent and 7 per cent for most of this year, before edging lower in the final quarter of 2022. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Consumption will drag lower this year, as higher prices for energy and food squeeze real wages, according to the latest Global Output report from Barclays.

Europe is expected to be most impacted by this.

With inflation increasing, real wages across most of Europe are likely to decline “significantly” in 2022, according to a report from the bank.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

AIB has had a policy of exempting large charities with bank balances of over €1 million which collect donations from the public, but this excluded not-for-profit organisations such as social enterprises. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

AIB to exempt all non-profits from negative interest charges

Banking Michael Brennan
Francesca McDonagh, Chief Executive, Bank of Ireland: said if interest rates increased sufficiently the lender would reconsider its policy of charging negative rates to some customer accounts. Picture: Naoise Culhane

McDonagh: BoI may reverse negative interest rates if ECB makes first move

Banking Peter O'Dwyer
IT teams and systems at AIB are on ‘heightened alert to guard against any potential cyber-security threats from Russia’. Picture: Bloomberg

AIB on ‘heightened alert’ against Russian cyber threats

Banking Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Francesca McDonagh, chief executive, Bank of Ireland: ‘The Davy acquisition will strengthen the high-net worth individual offering, which we already have in the bank, but Davy is best in class at this and we look forward to using that offering for our customers.’ Picture: Naoise Culhane

‘Pay and bonus restrictions were the right thing to do at a time of crisis, but they are out of step with reality now’ – Francesca McDonagh interview

Banking Peter O'Dwyer

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1