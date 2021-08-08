Company Watch: Legacy Belfry funds cloud AIB’s half year results

Colin Hunt, the AIB chief executive, found himself coming under pressure last week despite the bank reporting a strong set of half-year results.

Buried on page 115 of its 137-page half-year report was an important note detailing a number of financial provisions AIB has set aside to cover the potential costs of once-off incidents.

The standout part of this section was a short note in which the bank said it had set aside €100 million to...