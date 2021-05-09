Subscribe Today
Log In

Banking

Company Watch: AIB chief is confident about bank’s post-lockdown future

Colin Hunt says clear strategy will allow AIB to ‘generate sustainable shareholder returns and meet medium-term targets by 2023’

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
9th May, 2021
Company Watch: AIB chief is confident about bank’s post-lockdown future
Colin Hunt, chief executive of AIB: ‘The implementation of our strategy is well under way and positions us well for the future.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

A week before the reality of the Covid-19 pandemic began to register in Ireland in March 2020, Colin Hunt was busy announcing AIB’s new medium-term plans.

The bank’s chief executive outlined its intention to shave further costs as it transitioned to a more digital-focused lender and he also set targets for capital and shareholder returns.

If he had hoped to gain momentum in achieving his targets, Hunt was no doubt disappointed by...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A very visible sign of the flux in the banking sector is the share prices of PTSB, AIB and Bank of Ireland: all three hit a one-year high last week. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Ian Guider: Three’s definitely not a crowd in our banking sector

Banking Ian Guider 3 hours ago
PTSB last month announced a new €50 million investment in its IT infrastructure which it said would allow the bank to prepare for “a significant expansion of customers and services over the coming years”

PTSB suffers setback in plan to buy Ulster Bank loans

Banking Peter O'Dwyer 3 hours ago
Eamonn Crowley, chief executive, PTSB: the bank’s new mortgage lending has climbed 30 per cent in the year to €400 million

Company watch: PTSB could be on track to become storied third force of Irish banking

Banking Peter O'Dwyer 3 hours ago
Paschal Donohoe: “Government can play an important role in many ways, but it should not be a major owner of banks,

Donohoe says sale of bank stakes may take several market cycles

Banking Aiden Corkery 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1