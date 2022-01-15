Citigroup tells staff in Ireland that they won’t have to get vaccinated to keep their jobs
Investment bank has told staff in the US that they could lose their jobs if they are not vaccinated
The Irish unit of Citigroup has told staff that they will not be required to prove they have been vaccinated against Covid-19, even though the company has brought in such a policy in the US.
More than 2,500 employees who work at Citi Ireland will not be subject to a vaccine mandate, according to an internal message seen by the Business Post.
In a circular issued on Friday, Cecilia Ronan, managing director of...
