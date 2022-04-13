Citi to create 300 jobs in Ireland this year

Citi, the multinational lender, has announced plans creates 300 new jobs in Ireland this year.

Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance, and Cecilia Ronan, Citi country head, Ireland, made the announcement on Tuesday at Citi’s European Bank headquarters on North Wall Quay in Dublin alongside Martin Shanahan, chief executive at IDA Ireland.

The bank currently employs 2,500 people in the Republic of Ireland. A number of its global businesses operate out of its Dublin hub,...