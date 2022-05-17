Subscribe Today
Log In

Banking

‘Challenge’ ahead as Ulster Bank and KBC exit draws near — director general, Central Bank of Ireland

Derville Rowland, who oversees financial conduct at the state’s financial regulator, met with chief executives of the five main retail banks in Ireland on Tuesday to discuss the large-scale migration of customer bank accounts

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
17th May, 2022
‘Challenge’ ahead as Ulster Bank and KBC exit draws near — director general, Central Bank of Ireland
Ulster Bank is to exit the Irish market in the coming months. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

A “challenge” lies ahead for the Irish banking sector in ensuring the smooth migration of an estimated 900,000 bank accounts that will need to be transferred once the exits of KBC and Ulster Bank are completed, the director-general of financial conduct at the Central Bank of Ireland said today.

Derville Rowland met with leaders at AIB, Ulster Bank, KBC, Permanent TSB and Bank of Ireland today to discuss what was required to make sure...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The state retains a significant stake in AIB: it pumped €29.4 billion into AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB between 2009 and 2011 as a result of the financial crisis. Picture: Getty

Banks’ recovery since bailout leaves shortfall of €9.6 billion

Banking Peter O'Dwyer
Francesca McDonagh is set to leave Bank of Ireland in September

FBD chief ‘has not been approached’ for BoI job

Banking Peter O'Dwyer
PTSB last year agreed to purchase €7.6 billion of Ulster Bank assets. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

CCPC to investigate Permanent TSB’s proposed acquisition of certain assets of Ulster Bank

Banking Ellie Donnelly
Bernard Byrne, the former chief executive of AIB, is believed to be in the frame for the top job in BoI as Francesca McDonagh departs. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Heavy hitters in the mix as BOI seeks McDonagh’s replacement

Banking Peter O'Dwyer

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1