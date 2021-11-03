Subscribe Today
Log In

Banking

Central Bank ‘will not hesitate’ to act against individuals under new accountability laws

Regulator to tell Oireachtas committee that individuals in the finance sector ‘need to be clear what they are responsible for’ when it comes to policing the industry

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
3rd November, 2021
Central Bank ‘will not hesitate’ to act against individuals under new accountability laws
Gerry Cross, director of and risk at the Central Bank, will tell the Oireachtas finance committee that new accountability laws will be ‘proportionate and predictable’. Picture: RollingNews

The Central Bank “will not hesitate” to take enforcement action against individuals in the financial sector who commit wrongdoing as part of a new accountability regime, an Oireachtas committee will hear today.

Senior officials at the Central Bank will this afternoon tell the Oireachtas finance committee that new rules on individual accountability in the sector will offer a “proportionate and predictable framework” to help firms avoid falling foul of the law.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

AIB is to double its climate action fund to €10 billion. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

AIB reports ‘strong profitability’ in third quarter

Banking Peter O'Dwyer 9 hours ago
Ulster Bank customers continue to lodge complaints relating to the tracker scandal with the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman. Picture: Getty

Ulster Bank’s €350m tracker compensation fund almost all used up

Banking Peter O'Dwyer 3 days ago
Eamonn Crowley, the chief executive at Permanent TSB, said his bank and NatWest are working towards legally binding agreements. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Permanent TSB hopes to purchase billions of euro of Ulster Bank assets within months

Banking Peter O'Dwyer 6 days ago
Ciarán Harris, co-founder and director, Each&amp;Other

You can get what you want, by design

Commercial Reports Jason Walsh 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1