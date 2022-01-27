Central Bank under fire from staff over ‘short-sighted’ plans for return to office
Internal submission says bank’s Future at Work strategy is ‘unambitious, short-sighted and lacking in vision and innovation’
The Central Bank has been sharply criticised by some of its own staff over its plans to require employees to spend half their working time in the office.
Many members of staff have said they want to work remotely at least 60 per cent of the time and called for more clarity on several issues contained in the bank’s Future at Work plan, a landmark new strategy for the organisation of its workforce.
Unite,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Taxpayer no longer the largest shareholder in Bank of Ireland
The reduction is as part of an unwinding of the state’s position in BOI
Citigroup tells staff in Ireland that they won’t have to get vaccinated to keep their jobs
Investment bank has told staff in the US that they could lose their jobs if they are not vaccinated
And then there were three: core banks look to the future after an eventful 2021
From the departures of Ulster Bank and KBC to the opportunistic acquisition of Davy Stockbrokers by Bank of Ireland, it was a year of twists and turns in the Irish banking sector
Peter O’Dwyer: Why BoI sell-off was the template for state reducing its AIB stake
Finance minister Paschal Donohoe may be tempted to launch a more ambitious sale of AIB shares in the new year