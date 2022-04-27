Subscribe Today
Central Bank falls short on staff satisfaction targets

Regulator has for years failed to meet standard required for Great Place to Work certification because the results of internal surveys are not good enough

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
27th April, 2022
The Central Bank: internal survey results show that 47 per cent of respondents said they believed customers would rate the service provided by the bank as ‘excellent’

The Central Bank has consistently failed to meet targets when it comes to creating a “great place to work” for its staff over the last five years, according to internal figures obtained by the Business Post.

The regulator has for years fallen short of the standard required to get certified by a leading institute that assesses organisations’ workplace practices.

Since 2017, the Central Bank has been attempting to become certified...

